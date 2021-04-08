NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Zoo Lovers Day

Welcome to April 8th on the National Day Calendar.

The world is full of amazing animals and the easiest way of viewing this world is to visit your local zoo.

People have been fascinated by animals for centuries with the oldest public zoo opening in Vienna in 1752. The Holy Roman Emperor himself traveled around the globe to find the exotic animals that would be displayed there.

Here in the United States, the Central Park Zoo began as an accidental menagerie when a bear cub was left at the park in 1859. The bear attracted visitors and eventually more exotic animals turned up at Central Park. Eventually a formal zoo charter was granted in 1864 and even President Lincoln donated animals.

With about 2,400 zoos in the United State alone, lions and tigers and bears, oh my, are practically in your own backyard.

On National Zoo Lovers Day, celebrate a trip around the animal kingdom in one easy stroll.

Today we also celebrate National Alcohol Screening Day, National All is Ours Day, and National Empanada Day.