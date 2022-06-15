Have you ever noticed how being out in nature can automatically boost your mood? On Nature Photography Day why not bring that feeling home with you?

Most smartphones take amazing pictures, and you don’t have to be an expert like Ansel Adams to capture the moment. Great pictures tell great stories, and this is your chance to bring your vision to life. Sharing them on Social Media can inspire others to take in their own view. We could all use a break and the natural world is a ready oasis, even if your National Geographic adventure extends only to the backyard.

On Nature Photography Day, answer the call of the wild and watch your day get a little brighter.

Today we also celebrate: National Smile Power Day and National Megalodon Day.