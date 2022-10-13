On this day in 1775, the Second Continental Congress formally established what would become the United States Navy. The most famous American Captain from this era was John Paul Jones.

In 1779, he engaged the British 44-gun Royal Navy frigate, Serapis. With his ship burning and sinking, Jones refused to surrender and he uttered the now-famous words, “I have not yet begun to fight.” And it turns out he was right! Three hours after making this declaration, the British ship surrendered to him and Jones took command.

On our Navy’s Birthday, we celebrate the men and women who carry on the fighting spirit of Captain Jones.

Today we also celebrate: National No Bra Day, National Train Your Brain Day, National Yorkshire Pudding Day, and Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day.