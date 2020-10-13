NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: Navy Birthday

Welcome to October 13th on the National Day Calendar.

On October 13th, 1775, the Second Continental Congress formally established what became the United States Navy.

The most famous of the American captains from that era, or any era, was John Paul Jones. In 1779, he engaged the 44-gun Royal Navy frigate Serapis. His ship was burning and sinking, but Jones refused to surrender to the British and uttered one of the most famous quotes ever: I have not yet begun to fight. And, it turns out, he hadn’t. Three hours after he made this declaration, the British ship surrendered to him and Jones took command.

Today is the Navy’s Birthday and we celebrate the men and women who carry on Captain Jones fighting spirit to this day.

Today we also celebrate National No Bra Day, National Train Your Brain Day, National Yorkshire Pudding Day, and Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day.

