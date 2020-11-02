NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: November is Movember

Welcome to November 2nd on the National Day Calendar.

During the late 1800s, Peter the Great imposed a beard tax on his citizens.

That’s right! Men were charged an annual fee if they chose to grow out their whiskers.

The wealthy paid more but peasants were charged every time they entered cities. Those who paid were allowed to keep their chin hair, but most men shaved to avoid the tax.

As a result, extravagant mustaches became all the rage and were often paired with excessive sideburns.

If you notice the men in your life sporting mustaches this month, its because November is Movember, a time to raise awareness for men’s health issues. And the only money changing hands is for charity, not for taxes.

Today we also celebrate National Deviled Egg Day, National Ohio Day, Color the World Orange Day, and Job Action Day.

