NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: Operation Santa Paws

While you may not have room to adopt a pet this season, you can still be a part of a holiday tradition that brings comfort and joy to millions of shelter animals through Operation Santa Paws.

This month we celebrate the spirit of giving to our four legged friends to make their stay a little bit brighter until they find their forever home.

The cause encourages you to donate blankets, food, toys and money that will make animals feel secure and cared for, which is an important part of keeping them adoptable. And if you’re ready for a new family member, they can help you find that perfect pet.

Look for Operation Santa Paws at your local shelters between now and December 24th to bring the holiday spirit to our furry friends.

Today we also celebrate: Rosa Parks Day, National Package Protection Day, National Pie Day, National Eat a Red Apple Day, Bifocals at the Monitor Liberation Day and Day Without Art.