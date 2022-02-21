In 1885, Charles Rushmore was hiking through the Black Hills of South Dakota. He was checking on gold mines for his employer when he passed by one of the big peaks. Looking up, he asked his guide if the peak had a name and the guide jokingly said, “It never had any but it has now. We’ll call the thing Rushmore.”

Today the mountain is an awe-inspiring monument to some of the greatest presidents in United States history. Washington reminds us of the country’s founding. Jefferson symbolizes its growth. Theodore Roosevelt represents the conservation of its natural beauty. And Lincoln, the preservation of its union, no matter the cost.

On Presidents Day, we celebrate the contribution of the folks who built the United States from the ground up.

Today we also celebrate: National Grain-Free Day and National Sticky Bun Day.