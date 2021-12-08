NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: Pretend To Be A Time Traveler Day

Time travel is universally fascinating whether you’re an author or a scientist. On Pretend To Be A Time Traveler Day we invite you to take your own imaginary voyage.

This celebration began with a blog post in 2007, inviting participants to create a character from the future or past and to dress as that character for an entire day. Of course, staying in character means those around you will scratch their head and wonder if you’ve gone mad, but you can let them in on the game by choosing a recognizable source.

Books, shows and movies such as “Doctor Who”, “Outlander”, “The Terminator” or “Groundhog Day” will at least give your audience a clue as to what you’re up to. And if you just don’t care what others think, feel free to completely slip the space time continuum with references that keep you fully immersed in your own strange world.

Live long and prosper.

Today we also celebrate: National Brownie Day