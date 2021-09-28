NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: Self Care Awareness Month

While the month of September is nearly gone, there is still time to celebrate creating an important habit, taking better care of ourselves.

This is not about being selfish. Its a matter of making our own health and wellness a priority. Self care can be as simple as pausing for a breath when we are feeling stressed to taking a more luxurious break when we need one.

Gandhi once advised us to “be the change you wish to see in the world.” Remember that kindness begins with treating yourself kindly.

During Self Care Awareness Month celebrate the impact you make on those around you simply by treating yourself a little better.

