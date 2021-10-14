NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: Squirrel Awareness Month

In 1979, one of Americas smallest and weirdest celebrities made her debut, Twiggy the Waterskiing Squirrel.

Chuck and Lou Ann Best rescued a baby squirrel that had fallen out of its nest and the little animal soon became part of the family. As a joke, Chuck built her a pair of styrofoam skis and attached them to his daughters remote controlled boat. But Twiggy surprised everyone by taking to this sport so quickly.

Word got out about the waterskiing squirrel and soon Twiggy was making appearances on news shows around the country. For nearly 40 years, this tiny performer and her offspring have toured the United States entertaining crowds and teaching water safety.

During Squirrel Awareness Month, celebrate these crafty little critters by giving them the right of way on the road and on the water.

Today we also celebrate: National Dessert Day and Be Bald and Be Free Day.