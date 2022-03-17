Harry Truman was the first United States President to attend the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in New York City. But the parade itself has been celebrated annually since before the United States was a country.

Held in 1762, the first St. Paddy’s Day parade was composed of homesick Irish immigrants living in the New York colonies. It has taken place every year since then to the delight of millions of revelers, Irish or otherwise. This time-honored tradition of marching down 5th Avenue draws visitors to the Big Apple from around the globe. While things may be different in your neck of the woods, don’t miss your chance to drink green beer, while singing Danny Boy a little too loud.

On St. Patrick’s Day, everyone enjoys being Irish.

Today we also celebrate: Absolutely Incredible Kids Day®, National Farm Rescuer Day, and National Corned Beef and Cabbage Day.