Before Captain Jack Sparrow captured our imagination for a buccaneer life, legendary pirates owned the high seas. Many of the sources for these stories are highly unreliable and based many on fearsome legends.

For the notorious Captain Blackbeard, this image worked in his favor. His terrifying reputation encouraged foes to give up without a fight. Other pirates such as Calico Jack were better known for the company they kept. Anne Bonney and Mary Read became legendary under Captain Jack’s famous black flag. There is plenty of inspiration out there for today’s celebration.

So before you go yapping your mah on Talk Like A Pirate Day you might want to bone up on some of the true adventures of the real-life raiders of the sea.

