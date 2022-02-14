Valentine’s Day has not always been about romance. For that, we can thank the Medieval English author Geoffrey Chaucer.

In his poem Parliament of Fowls, he tells the tale of a group of birds who come together each Valentine’s Day to find a mate. Three male eagles compete with one another to see which can claim a female’s love. This popularized the idea of the holiday being about love and romance. And the tradition lives on to this day.

Spoiler alert, in the poem, none of the eagles gets the girl, so don’t feel bad if you haven’t found your true love just yet. Celebrate Valentine’s Day with the one you love, even if that someone is yourself. After all, this love thing can really be for the birds.

Today we also celebrate: National Football Hangover Day, National Clean Out Your Computer Day, National Cream-Filled Chocolates Day, National Donor Day, and National Ferris Wheel Day.