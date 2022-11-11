Veterans Day always falls on November 11th to coincide with the ending of World War I. It was originally known as Armistice Day for the treaty that was signed on the 11th day of the 11th month in the 11th hour. It is also a day dedicated to the cause of world peace.

While Memorial Day commemorates all those who lost their lives in service to their country and Armed Forces Day honors those in active duty, Veterans Day encompasses all United States military veterans. It is a steadfast reminder of our admiration for those willing to pay the ultimate price to protect our freedoms.

