Louis Braille was born on January 4, 1809, in a small French village. While playing in his parent’s saddle shop, he injured his eye and by age five Louis was totally blind. He learned by listening and the diligent student was enrolled in the National Institute for Blind Children in Paris. As fate would have it, a captain in Napoleon’s army visited the school and taught the children Night Writing.

This complex communication code used 12 dots, but young Louis believed he could make it more simple. By age 15 Louis Braille completed the 6-dot fingertip reading system with 64 characters in total. The code was adopted at Louis’s school in 1824 but a new school Director banned the Braille system in 1840, saying it would make sighted teachers obsolete. Thankfully, the world recognized the genius of Louis Braille and by 1916 his system was used in American schools for the blind.

On World Braille Day, we celebrate the far-reaching impact of a boy who saw things differently.

Today we also celebrate: National Trivia Day, National Missouri Day, World Hypnotism Day, and National Spaghetti Day.