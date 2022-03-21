World Down Syndrome Day on March 21st gives people with Down Syndrome and their advocates a voice and an opportunity to be heard. It’s a day where we assemble and organize activities to promote public awareness of the genetic disorder. The goal is to educate others on the importance of supporting our friends and family who have directly and indirectly experienced life with Down syndrome.

Down syndrome is a naturally occurring chromosomal arrangement that has always been a part of the human condition. It exists in all regions globally and commonly affects learning styles, physical characteristics, and overall health. In order to ensure proper growth and development, social learning programs support and integrate with anyone who has Down syndrome.

Every year, their voices grow louder, and they influence government policy, becoming more empowered. Through events around the world, people with Down syndrome can ensure their own advocacy and be included in their communities.

Today we also celebrate: National Common Courtesy Day, National Countdown Day, National Fragrance Day, National French Bread Day, National Single Parents Day, and National California Strawberry Day.