NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: World Emoji Day

If you have resisted the trend to punctuate your communications with cute little emojis you might wanna just join in. It may surprise you to learn that a certain generation even finds the absence of emoji use cold and unfriendly. Since the advent of texting, programmers have looked for ways to dispel any confusion in the subtext behind this sparse communication.

Emoticons were the answer and as the name implies, this emotion combined with an icon made for a vast improvement. But no one saw the tidal wave of creativity that was released in the 1990s with the very first emoji, which is Japanese for picture word.

With over 1800 listed on emojipedia.org there’s a picture word for practically everything. On World Emoji Day, join up with the characters who have taken on a life of their own.

Today we also celebrate National Lottery Day, National Peach Ice Cream Day, National Tattoo Day, Wrong Way Corrigan Day and National Yellow Pig Day.

