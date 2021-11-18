NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: World Pancreatic Cancer Day

Just over a year ago the world lost one of its most beloved game show hosts, Alex Trebek.

Only 10 days after taping an episode of Jeopardy, Canadian born Trebek was gone. Sadly, the same disease claimed the life of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg just two months earlier. With a survival rate of only 8 percent, pancreatic cancer remains one of the most deadly.

But some organizations are turning that tide. PancOne.org is dedicated to increasing the survival rate of patients through ground breaking research and partnership.

On World Pancreatic Cancer Day visit websites such as PancOne.org to learn more about early detection and specialized treatments that have given families more time together.

