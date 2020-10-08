National Women’s Small Business Month: Huck & Heath baby boutique

October is National Women’s Small Business Month.

According to the 2019 State of Women-Owned Businesses Report published annually by American Express, there are nearly 13 million women-owned businesses in the United States.

KX News spoke with a North Dakota woman who started her business at the end of March, just at the beginning of the pandemic.

April Schmidt started Huck & Heath seven months ago. The idea sparked when Schmidt couldn’t find all her favorite things in one place. So she started her own boutique online and localized it. She brought in local crafters and makers that design bows, write books, and create teethers and blankets.

April takes time to choose soft fabrics that last. Such as organic cotton, soy cotton, and bamboo fabrics. She even creates custom packages with a theme and personally delivers each order if it’s in town. And for the next budding entrepreneur — she says go for it.

Schmidt says, “You have these ideas.. and if it’s something that you really wanna do, it’s gonna stick with you. So then go for it. We don’t know that something can work out unless we try it.”

Schmidt says she was turned down many times by people, telling her she didn’t need a baby boutique. But her persistence and passion for baby fashion is what is making her successful today.

For more information on the online boutique go here.

