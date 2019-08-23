Natural Grocers Comes to Bismarck

Natural Grocers will soon open it’s third store in North Dakota.

The newest store is located in Bismarck at 840 South Washington Street and will open at 8:30 a.m on September 4th. On opening day, Natural Grocers will offer Bismarck residents the chance to win free groceries for six months. And the first 100 customers will receive a free gift bag filled with all kinds of neat stuff.

The family-run grocer was built on the premise that consumers should have access to affordable, high-quality foods and dietary supplements.