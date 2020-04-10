ND boy makes ear guards with 3D printer for medical workers

Coronavirus
Healthcare workers are having serious ear pain after long shifts wearing masks non-stop. So one young man from Bismarck put his 3D printer to use.

Ian Dietrick is a 12-year-old who saw a need and took action. He’s used his 3D printer to make other things like dog figurines, rings and even a ‘stormtrooper’. Now he’s made multiple ear guards for local medical workers. They relieve strain by looping the straps of a personal mask around the back of your neck, instead of your ears. He says he saw the idea online.

“There was a post about a kid in Canada doing it so I kinda go the idea from him,” said Dietrich.

So far he’s made 50 ear guards and plans on making more as the need increases.

