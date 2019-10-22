ND comedian uses platform for positivity

A North Dakota woman is making a name for herself nationwide.

After graduating from college in 2014, Tonia Jo Hall decided to pursue a career as a comedian. Hall started out posting her comedy bits on social media and it quickly turned into something more.

The Youtube creator began traveling the U.S. and performing as characters she created, like Auntie Beachress, a ‘tell it like it is,’ no filter, Aunt.

Hall has a large social media following and despite all the attention, she said her videos are becoming more motivational because she wants to be known for more than her character Auntie Beachress.

“Usually I do a lot of Auntie Beachress videos but lately, I’ve been posting my family, my friends, just comical good morning dressing up like a rooster, whatever it is that makes me feel good that can make other people feel good,” said Hall, comedian and motivational speaker.

Hall said she’s really excited about the next chapter of her journey to use her platform to influence people in a positive way.

To follow her journey, go here.