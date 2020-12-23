ND Drive App lets you renew license and registration from anywhere

You don’t need to go to the DMV to renew your drivers license or your registration anymore.

The North Dakota DOT has created an app for that. It allows a no contact option for drivers

There are 12 driver’s license services and nine motor vehicle services available. So whether you are renewing your license or renewing your registration you can find it all on the new ND Drive App.

Development of the app began in September and officially launched yesterday. It’s available on mobile phones as well as on a desktop or iPads.

For more information go here.