ND farmer receives prestigious award

North Dakota’s Country Woman of the Year was announced this week.

The prestigious award was given to a North Dakota woman who lives on a 5th generation farm in Sterling, ND who credits her success to everyone around her.

Heather Lang is affectionately known as the crazy pig lady and said the biggest part of her knowledge of farming comes from getting involved.

“Get involved on your county-level; start there. Get involved on your state level. And they will provide the resources for you. But just share your story.
There’s 2% of the entire population that grows all the food for the entire world so we really need to get out there and share our story,” said Lang, North Dakota Country Woman of the Year 2019.

Part of winning this award means giving back to an organization of her choice. She donated to the North Dakota Farm Bureau Foundation to help give scholarships to people pursuing a college degree in agriculture.

