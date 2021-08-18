ND Health Department planning for potential COVID-19 boosters

White House officials announced this morning that those vaccinated for COVID-19 will need a booster shot eight months after receiving their second dose.

According to the US Health and Human Services Department, boosters are expected to be available the week of September 20th.

This comes after earlier guidance that those who are immunocompromised should receive another dose to increase their immunity.

North Dakota’s Health Department said in a statement that vaccines remain the most powerful tool we have against COVID-19.

They went on to say: “The NDDoH is collaborating with key stakeholders and health care providers to plan for potential booster doses as early as next month.”

The state health department reported that from January through July of this year, there have been 57 breakthrough hospitalizations among those vaccinated, and 707 hospitalizations among those not vaccinated.