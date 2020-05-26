ND Law Enforcement holds special parade for fallen public safety members

North Dakota Law Enforcement held their first-ever parade in honor of fallen officers, veterans, and the public safety family.

It kicked off at 7 tonight at the state capitol and concluded at the Veteran’s Cemetery, south of Mandan.

There were more than 40 employees from EMS, police departments, and others from around North Dakota, all driving their vehicles throughout the parade route .

Patrol Sergeant at McLean County Sheriff’s Dept. Curt Olson says he came up with this idea after seeing a virtual candlelight vigil in Washington DC and wanted to do something to honor the 64 officers who have lost their lives in North Dakota.

“We collectively as brothers and sisters in law enforcement, fire, and EMS, and the entire public safety family can get together and honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty and it was a way we could social distance,” says Olson.

Seven of the officers who were killed in North Dakota were also veterans, which is why they decided to do it today as well.