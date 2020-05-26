ND Law Enforcement holds special parade for fallen public safety members

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

North Dakota Law Enforcement held their first-ever parade in honor of fallen officers, veterans, and the public safety family.

It kicked off at 7 tonight at the state capitol and concluded at the Veteran’s Cemetery, south of Mandan.

There were more than 40 employees from EMS, police departments, and others from around North Dakota, all driving their vehicles throughout the parade route.

Patrol Sergeant at McLean County Sheriff’s Dept. Curt Olson says he came up with this idea after seeing a virtual candlelight vigil in Washington DC and wanted to do something to honor the 64 officers who have lost their lives in North Dakota.

“We collectively as brothers and sisters in law enforcement, fire, and EMS, and the entire public safety family can get together and honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty and it was a way we could social distance,” says Olson.

Seven of the officers who were killed in North Dakota were also veterans, which is why they decided to do it today as well.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Fallen Officer Parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fallen Officer Parade"

Bottineau Memorial Day Flags

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bottineau Memorial Day Flags"

N.D. Veterans Cemetery Memorial Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "N.D. Veterans Cemetery Memorial Day"

Memorial Day Family Tradition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Memorial Day Family Tradition"

Korean War Vet Gets Medals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Korean War Vet Gets Medals"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Fishing Memorial Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fishing Memorial Day"

Memorial Day in Minot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Memorial Day in Minot"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast on Memorial Day 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast on Memorial Day 2020"

Robert Suhr KX News 6:20am Forecast 5-25-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 6:20am Forecast 5-25-20"

Robert One Minute 5-25

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-25"

Tips and Tricks: Make your own bubble bath!

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tips and Tricks: Make your own bubble bath!"

Bismarck Graduates

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Graduates"

Parents react to graduation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parents react to graduation"

Robert One Minute 5-24

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-24"

State Lab Equipment Malfunction

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Lab Equipment Malfunction"

Bottineau Track

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bottineau Track"

Watford City Summer School

Thumbnail for the video titled "Watford City Summer School"

Minot Gated Community

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Gated Community"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge