ND lawmaker: It’s time to allow guns on state capitol grounds

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota lawmaker says he will aim to ensure firearms are legal on the state Capitol grounds after a pro-gun rally he hosted there drew some supporters who were probably packing heat.

Bismarck Republican Rep. Rick Becker says he will introduce legislation to change the policy when the Legislature reconvenes in 2021.

Dozens attended the “Shall Not Be Infringed Rally” Sunday on the steps of the Capitol to support gun rights.

Becker says he learned a day prior to the rally of a no-gun policy at the Capitol grounds and warned followers on Facebook of it.

Still, Becker believed some supporters at the rally were armed.

North Dakota has had a policy against carrying firearms on the state Capitol grounds since 1989.

