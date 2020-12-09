ND Nonprofit gives gifts to kids of fallen North Dakota soldiers

It’s the holiday season and one North Dakota nonprofit is giving a helping hand to some children in need.

KX News met with the toy drive coordinator of the organization to learn more. North Dakota Giving Company is really giving children a happy holiday. Since the pandemic hit, the gifting is a little different this year compared to the last six years.

As of right now, it’s a nonprofit working on receiving its 501 C3 status in order to reach more children than ever before — children and siblings of fallen North Dakota soldiers.

Every year North Dakota Giving Company works with a survivor outreach coordinator to get a list

of children. This year there are 19 kids across the state who are affected. The toy drive coordinator says she’s seeing an impact with the donors this year from job loss and layoffs. Due to the pandemic, not as many people have been able to donate. But that’s not stopping them from making this season special.

Callie says, “We get a list of their interests and some places they like to shop. This year we’re going to kind of focus more on gift cards because we don’t know the situations that these families are in.”

She’s says a long with the gift cards the children are receiving a smaller wrapped gift as well.

