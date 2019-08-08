ND schools still looking for teachers and other school staff positions

Minot still has over 20 job positions available, but if you aren’t in Minot … There are still school staffing jobs in Bismarck and Mandan.

There were 67 resignations and retirees last school year for Bismarck Public Schools. This year they have welcomed 86 new team members to the Bismarck school district, which is up from 81 last year.

There are currently 13 open positions right now for Bismarck Schools, and Mandan has 18 open positions on their website.

Bismarck Public Schools say the number of applicants has been getting smaller though.

Bismarck Public Schools HR Manager Stacy Geiger says, “We have kind of seen it declining over the years. I don’t think it’s the attraction of Bismarck, but I think there is just less and less students going into education, so we are just finding that there is just not as many employees out there in education. And hopefully—we are working with colleges and universities to entice our young and youth to go into education.”

Geiger talks about some of the hardest positions to fill right now for BPS.

“Special Education is definitely one of the most difficult positions to fill. And also like your specialty areas like in high school. I know they are looking for a vocal music instructor right now. And your higher maths and sciences are more difficult to fill,” says Geiger.

Bismarck Schools were able to create 28 new jobs just this year. They have hired a variety of people, whether that be right out of college or just people relocating from smaller areas.

Geiger says they are hopeful to fill the positions before the school year starts.

Click here, for more information about Bismarck and Mandan Public School openings.