ND students learn about substance abuse prevention

It’s Red Ribbon Week and one local organization is raising awareness about substance abuse prevention.

This is the second year Know The Truth hosted an event for students in our state.

Know the Truth is a substance abuse prevention division of North Dakota Adult and Teen Challenge. The theme for the Arise from the Ashes event this year is “Send a Message. Stay drug-free”

They were given resources from law enforcement, health professionals and members in the community who are passionate about prevention and addiction recovery. The purpose of the event was to educate all members of the community about the real risks of substance abuse and the root cause of addiction.

The organizers of the event are graduates of Teen Challenge and their hope is to help the next generation stay sober.

“I know that I didn’t go through it in vain, but there was a purpose for it and it was to see breakthrough in children’s lives to let them know that they’re not alone. That I’ve been where they’ve been. And I found hope and I wanna bring that hope to them. That there’s freedom waiting for them,” said Hannah Van Steenvoort, volunteer.

They said over 1,000 students came to the Arise From the Ashes event today.

For more information on Know the Truth go here.