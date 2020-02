North Dakota State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler was arrested for driving under the influence last night.

According to North Dakota Highway Patrol, Baesler was booked into the Morton Burleigh Detention Center around 10:50 Wednesday night. She was later released.

Highway Patrol officials say charges are pending as of Thursday morning.

Baesler was elected as North Dakota State Superintendent in 2012. She has announced that she intends to seek re-elections again this year.