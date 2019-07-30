NDDOT needs more volunteers

The NDDOT is looking for volunteers for the states adopt a highway program.

The blue signs you see on the highway means an organization has adopted that highway and is committed to keeping up its appearance.

The adopt a highway program depends on volunteers from April through September to clean trash and debris from alongside roads.



We spoke with someone from the DOT and they told us they can always use more help.

“There’s always more segments of highways to clean as people can notice but most groups take them closer to the cities or around cities and towns. There are fraternal groups and a lot of air force base groups that do it and some church groups and other civic organizations. And we always have a need and some segments are spoken for that are close to some town, but there is always a segment that we can work out for a group that wants to do it.” says Bob Allen.

Now, he also says that it’s best to participate in highway cleanup with a group but if you do volunteer on your own, make sure you follow the safety instructions, which we put on our website for you.