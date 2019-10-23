ND’s First Lady spoke to entrepreneurs on breaking stigma of addiction

The First Lady of North Dakota spoke about the importance of fighting the stigma of addiction in the workplace at 1 Million Cups today.

It’s a weekly event where entrepreneurs discover solutions and engage with their communities over coffee.

During her talk, she said entrepreneurs are also vulnerable to mental health issues and, as a result, encounter high levels of stress and anxiety while running a business.

So, how can we help as a community? The First Lady asked everyone to normalize the conversation about the stigma of addiction.

“Well, stigma is defined as a mark of disgrace. And so it’s usually socially constructed, it’s based in fear and contains inaccurate information,” said Kathryn Burgum, First Lady of North Dakota.

She said there’s been a lot of data surrounding other stigmas so we can break the stigma around the disease of addiction.

The First Lady also invited everyone to Recovery Reinvented, an event taking place on Nov. 12 at the Bismarck Event Center.

It’s a daylong event that will feature state and national addiction and recovery experts who will focus on reinventing recovery by empowering communities to take action, creating recovery-friendly workplace environments and eliminating the stigma surrounding the disease of addiction. Register and see more details here.