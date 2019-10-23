ND’s First Lady spoke to entrepreneurs on breaking stigma of addiction

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Recovery Reivented Event hosted by Governor Doug Burgum and First Lady Kathryn Helgass Burgum

The First Lady of North Dakota spoke about the importance of fighting the stigma of addiction in the workplace at 1 Million Cups today.

It’s a weekly event where entrepreneurs discover solutions and engage with their communities over coffee.

During her talk, she said entrepreneurs are also vulnerable to mental health issues and, as a result, encounter high levels of stress and anxiety while running a business.

So, how can we help as a community? The First Lady asked everyone to normalize the conversation about the stigma of addiction.

“Well, stigma is defined as a mark of disgrace. And so it’s usually socially constructed, it’s based in fear and contains inaccurate information,” said Kathryn Burgum, First Lady of North Dakota.

She said there’s been a lot of data surrounding other stigmas so we can break the stigma around the disease of addiction.

The First Lady also invited everyone to Recovery Reinvented, an event taking place on Nov. 12 at the Bismarck Event Center.

It’s a daylong event that will feature state and national addiction and recovery experts who will focus on reinventing recovery by empowering communities to take action, creating recovery-friendly workplace environments and eliminating the stigma surrounding the disease of addiction. Register and see more details here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Connecting Veterans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connecting Veterans"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 10/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 10/23"

Pumpkin Turned Boat!

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pumpkin Turned Boat!"

Your Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/23"

Wednesday: Decreasing Clouds & Cool Daytime Highs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday: Decreasing Clouds & Cool Daytime Highs"

Better Choices, Better Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Better Choices, Better Health"

How Does Frost Form When The Temperature Is Above Freezing?

Thumbnail for the video titled "How Does Frost Form When The Temperature Is Above Freezing?"

High School Volleyball 10.22.19

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Volleyball 10.22.19"

Rolla PC

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rolla PC"

Mental Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mental Health"

Ranch

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ranch"

Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Volleyball"

Linton HMB

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton HMB"

Josh

Thumbnail for the video titled "Josh"

New Equipment

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Equipment"

Tuesday, October 22nd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, October 22nd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Treatment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Treatment"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

The Many Faces of Tonia Jo Hall

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Many Faces of Tonia Jo Hall"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge