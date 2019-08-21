ND’s newest crop: Sunflower selfies

Sunflower fields have begun to bloom and it’s a millennial’s paradise.

North Dakota Tourism is marketing sunflower fields to out-of-state travelers as Instagram-worthy destinations. They recently posted a map of all the sunflower fields in the state on their website.

And there’s a field just south of Bismarck.

We followed a local photographer on a shoot just in time for the “golden hour.” She said it’s the perfect time for all the selfies and photos with your besties.

“Come to North Dakota and we have them everywhere. It’s the perfect spot to capture the sun and just hang out with friends,” said Florence Mayer, Owner of Focus Photography 4.8.

She said you don’t have to destroy the field and farmers are more than happy to let you take photos in front of their flowers — just make sure you have permission first.

To access the map of the sunflower fields, go here.