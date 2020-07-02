NDSU Research Extension Center still looking for the perfect grape to make North Dakota wine

We have an update to the grape experiment by the NDSU Research Extension Center in Minot.

In 2013, different types of grapevines were planted to try and find a variety that would make good wine AND grow well in North Dakota.

They’ve planted nearly 6,500 grapevines since then. But, not every plant has survived over the years, and they’re currently collecting data on 3,800.

It takes three years from planting to see fruit growing. And for the last three years, they have been able to make wine.

“We would’ve had more last year, but we got that early frost. I think it was the 3 of October, so we had a lot of fruit that wasn’t quite ripe yet. But we still ended up making 22 whites and 67 reds last year. And this year, if we get a good fall, there’s a chance we could make between 200-250 different wines out of this vineyard alone,” said Chris Asmundson, Ag Research Tech.

She says one of the biggest challenges of this project is just how many plants she has to collect data from. She also says they’re still working to find that perfect grape.