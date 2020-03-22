Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Neighbors celebrate North Carolina 12-year-old girl’s birthday with parade

Video

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A 12-year-old girl in North Carolina celebrated her birthday in a unique way on Saturday.

Sydney Mitchell’s friends and neighbors gathered to have a parade for her as officials urge people to practice social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Vehicles with birthday decorations and beeping horns passed a waving and smiling Sydney as she sat on the curb in front of a “Birthday” lawn sign to watch.

The video of Sydney’s celebration was posted to spread “joy during these uncertain times,” said Laura Fisher, who shared the video.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Dentists Give Back

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dentists Give Back"

Helping Elders

Thumbnail for the video titled "Helping Elders"

New Testing Strategy

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Testing Strategy"

DOT Changes

Thumbnail for the video titled "DOT Changes"

Dem-NPL endorsements

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dem-NPL endorsements"

Bismarck Bucks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Bucks"

Robert One Minute 3-21

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 3-21"

'I just don't know how I'm supposed to stay healthy'

Thumbnail for the video titled "'I just don't know how I'm supposed to stay healthy'"

Case Numbers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Case Numbers"

Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Golf"

Miss Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Miss Basketball"

Business Beat: One Million Cups

Thumbnail for the video titled "Business Beat: One Million Cups"

Trading for Clothes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trading for Clothes"

Bismarck State

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck State"

Jail Early Release

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jail Early Release"

Judicial Emergency

Thumbnail for the video titled "Judicial Emergency"

Friday, March 20th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, March 20th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Charlie's Delivery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Charlie's Delivery"

Testing Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Testing Update"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge