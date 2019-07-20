New Carnival in Town

For the first time in 50 years, the North Dakota State Fair has a new carnival.

This is Crabtree Amusements first year in North Dakota, and they’ve brought two things to make riding rides and playing games a little easier.

The magic-money card to get your card just look for one of these kiosks.

Feed it your credit card or cash. Then, head for the midway to win those big stuffed animals or hop onto one of the rides. Another cool thing is the mega-band for unlimited rides all through the fair, and don’t worry if you lose your bracelet.

“The mega-band has your picture attached to it. So, if you bought a pass for the entire week and something happens that you absolutely had to take it off or something, we can just look at the picture, know it’s you and replace the band,” said Sarah Bertozzi, Crabtree Amusements Inc.

There is a $2 charge when you first get the magic money card, but after that, you can reload it using cash or a credit card.