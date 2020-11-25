Coronavirus
New COVID-19 Special Care Unit opens in Bismarck

by: Lane Henkins

As Sanford opens up more bed space for COVID-19 care, hospitalizations continue to spike.

KX News first brought you the news last week, when Dr. Michael LeBeau, President/CEO Sanford Health Bismarck, joined us for our KX Conversation.

Wednesday, the new Sanford COVID-19 Special Care Unit opened.

The unit, located on the corner of North 9th Street and Ave. B, can comfortably hold 20 beds.

The hope is that this unit will provide enough extra space and enough time for North Dakota to flatten the COVID curve.

But if things continue on the upward climb, this unit will just buy more time to create even more space to care for COVID-19 patients.

“This is not standard of care, this is not regular hospitalization. This is one away from our facility. We’ve worked on all the processes but this should be an eye-opening experience for people that we’re at a spot you know an unprecedented time and this is an unprecedented action and one that should get our attention,” said Dr. LeBeau.

A handful of patients were moved Wednesday from the main Sanford Hospital to the new COVID-19 Special Care Unit.

