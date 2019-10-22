New equipment for law enforcement agencies

MINOT — Monday night, Minot City Council approved the purchase of two new pieces of equipment for law enforcement agencies.

Both the Ward County Sheriffs Department and the Minot Police Department are gearing up to get new pieces of equipment through the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance grant.

“What we’re hoping to get with the money from the grant is a radar speed trailer that also has a display board,” said Captain John Klug.

Klug said the speed detector will serve multiple purposes, such as collecting data in areas where there are speeding complaints, like school zones and construction areas.

But he said, more importantly, he hopes it will get people to slow down.

“We don’t have a lot of problem areas. I think speeding overall. A lot of people speed. It might be 5 miles per hour over,” said Klug.

The new piece of tech isn’t just going to get a motorist to slow down, but it will also allow officers to focus on more pressing issues.

“This is a way to not use manpower to do that. We can set the trailer, or pull it to wherever,” said Klug.

“Whatever area we want to monitor, we can set the trailer up and let it collect data for the whole week.”

Christmas isn’t coming early for just the police department. Ward County sheriffs have a new toy on the way as well.

“In a crime scene it would be used to essentially create like a virtual tour of the crime scene,” said Jason Kraft.

He’s talking about a 360-degree image capturing program.

“So you can actually take something and take a 360-degree image of a room and then you can take that later and put in the software,” said Klug.

But, could it be used in court, as far as evidence?

“Yeah, it’s definitely for court purposes in order to present the crime scene to the jury and it gives you a special relationship to the crime scene,” said Klug.

Both departments said the new gadgets will not only make their jobs easier but almost help them to better serve the area.

Each piece of equipment is about $10,000 a piece.

Kraft and Klug said it may be a while before you see the new gear being used out on the streets.

The grant money has to be spent by Sept. of 2021.