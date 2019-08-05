New restaurant hangs onto history in Mandan

A new restaurant is opening this Wednesday… Old 10 is on Main street in Mandan where Highway 10 was located…

When you look around you can see it’s rooted with history of Mandan. The building itself still has the original beam and wood from the roof that’s been upcycled.

The owners have all worked in restaurants for years and the timing was perfect to collaborate on this new venture.

The owners said they are all born locally and want to give back to the community by giving all charitable gaming profits back to the Mandan hockey team.