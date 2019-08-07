New Salon and Spa creates a quality environment for both tenants and client

It’s a one-stop-shop for all your beauty needs.

We talked to the owner of the building who says he wanted to create a place for individual people and businesses to rent space in a new quality environment.

And Tonic Salon Spa is now taking applications for booth rentals. The newly renovated building located at 1500 Interchange Ave will have a combination of massage therapists, estheticians, cosmetologists, and any salon and spa related businesses.

Owner Rick Becker talks about opening Tonic SalonSpa

The owner says they hope to have the spaces filled by the end of the year.

In addition to the salon and spa, there will be 2 other businesses providing medical services for both male and females.