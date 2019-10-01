New ‘SonShine’ school in Minot

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MINOT — If you’re looking for a new school for your child, there’s one that just opened up.

SonShine Elementary in Minot opened its doors to students this school year and there are still spots open.

The school, which is Seventh Day Adventist based, currently has four students. The school’s headteacher said even though they do follow a bible-based curriculum, they still cover the basics.

“Our bible-based curriculum is carried over into reading, science, handwriting, obviously bible classes which we have, music. All of that,” SonShine Elementary headteacher Tami Todd.

“The only thing I guess you don’t have bible-based in is math.”

Students at SonShine Elementary also have access to Chromebooks and robots.

If you want to find out more information about the school, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Tuesday, October 1st, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, October 1st, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

HS Tennis

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Tennis"

Ashton Sagaser

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ashton Sagaser"

Bowman Co Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bowman Co Football"

DockDogs

Thumbnail for the video titled "DockDogs"

Class A Girls Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class A Girls Golf"

Parkinson's Disease

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parkinson's Disease"

New School

Thumbnail for the video titled "New School"

Deer Crossing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deer Crossing"

Amber's Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/1"

Rain & Snow Chances With A Warm Weather Pattern On The Way

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rain & Snow Chances With A Warm Weather Pattern On The Way"

Williston Stabbing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Stabbing"

Rain and Worms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rain and Worms"

U-Mary Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "U-Mary Volleyball"

MSU Homecoming

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU Homecoming"

Wet Harvest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wet Harvest"

Beet Harvest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beet Harvest"

Cade Garcia

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cade Garcia"

HS Tennis Legacy

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Tennis Legacy"

Class A State Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class A State Golf"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss