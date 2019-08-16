New splash pad just in time to close the Summer

Summer is almost over, but that doesn’t mean the fun has to stop.

Burlington now has a splash pad. Anyone is welcome, but you’ve got to leave your four-legged friends at home.. no dogs allowed. The new water adventure came with a price tag of a million dollars. One person who worked on the plan for the past 3 years says it’s good to see another activity that children can enjoy in the area.

“It’s nice so they don’t have to travel all the way into town and they can come out here and play and screen and holler and have fun. It’s something that our group thought would be a great addition.” says Andrew Fimrite.

The splash pad is open everyday from 10am to 9pm. It will be open until Labor Day.