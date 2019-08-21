New year, new school

Faculty and staff across Western North Dakota are welcoming students back this week, but one school has a new look for students.

New halls, new lockers, and new classrooms. That’s what students were welcomed with on their first day back at Des Lacs-Burlington High.



“Back in November of 2017, our voters voted to approve a 12 million dollar bond referendum, 11.9 million dollars. Which added a new junior-high wing to our high school, a new cafeteria and a new gymnasium.” says Christopher Bachmeier

The superintendent of schools says the addition and renovation will not only enhance learning but will also excite kids to come to school.

“When they came, I said I’ve never seen so many kids with their phones out, recording their school. And that’s been an exciting thing for us.” says Superintendent Bachmeir.

Life Science teacher Dr. Sandbo says the smiles on the students face this morning is what keeps her coming back.

“It’s so fun to see them walk in the room. They walk in and they’re like oh wow. This is so cool, and just some really positive feedback.” says Dr. Sandbo.

After teaching for 36 years, she says to see how much love has been put into the students and their educations are priceless.



“This is the room I taught in for a long time. But we totally gutted it out, so they started from scratch. I use to have one sink in the back corner, now I have four.” she says.



The superintendent says he is excited for the school year and has only one message for students.



He adds, “The first day is an exciting day for the kids, Like I was telling you, they kid 12 first days of school, and we want to make it memorable at DLB.”

The superintendent also says with the new additions, students will be able to do more science and chemistry related experiments.