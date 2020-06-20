No deaths, 25 new cases of COVID-19 reported in ND for June 19; total statewide is 3,251

The North Dakota Department of Health Saturday morning has confirmed 25 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing June 19, bringing the statewide total to 3,251.

No deaths were reported for June 19.

A total of 76 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 65 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 8 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. Three have yet to be reported.

The health department reports 2,882 people are considered recovered from the 3,251 positive cases, an increase of 42 people from June 18.

This means there are actually 293 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of June 19. This number has been decreasing over the past several weeks from a high of 687 on May 23.

It also means 88 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on June 19 (42) is more than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (25).

28 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of June 19, up 2 from June 18. A total of 213 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

Only 7 North Dakota counties have no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at this time: Adams, Hettinger, Golden Valley, Billings, Logan, Towner, and Cavalier.

Cass County (2,118 cases) and Grand Forks County (361 cases) account for 76 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 65 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County is a distant third with 192.

Morton County is fourth with 70 cases.

Stark County is fifth with 67 cases.

Stutsman County has 60 cases, Ward County has 51 cases and Mountrail County has 43 cases.

Other county numbers:

A total of 94,231 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 90,980 coming back negative for COVID-19.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (1,164 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (1,179 cases) and household contact (653 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 57 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40. However, those who have been hospitalized by COVID-19 are predominantly 50 and older, and those who have died are 50 and older.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.