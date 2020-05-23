No deaths, 49 new cases of COVID-19 reported in ND for May 22; total statewide is 2,365

The North Dakota Department of Health Saturday morning has confirmed 49 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing May 22, bringing the statewide total to 2,365.

After investigation by the ND Department of Health it was discovered a previous case listed in Cass County was actually from out of state and was removed from the total.

The new positives are lower than the previous two days (90 on May 21 and 134 on May 20).

The man from Cass County with underlying health conditions who died with COVID-19 on May 21 was discovered to be in his 90’s, not 80’s as initially reported.

A total of 52 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

The health department reports 1,451 people are considered recovered from the 2,365 positive cases, an increase of 46 people from May 21.

This means there are actually 862 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of May 22.

It also means 61 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on May 22 (46) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (49).

39 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of May 22, no change from May 21. A total of 150 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

42 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19, or 79 percent of the counties in the state.

Cass County (1,487 cases) and Grand Forks County (321 cases) account for 76 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 62 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County is a distant third with 129.

Morton County is fourth with 64 cases.

Stark County is fifth with 61 cases.

Ward County has 54 cases and Mountrail County has 39 cases.

Other county numbers:

A total of 64,148 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 61,783 coming back negative for COVID-19.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (864 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (850 cases) and household contact (444 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 54 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40. However, those who have been hospitalized by COVID-19 are predominantly 50 and older, and those who have died are 50 and older.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.

