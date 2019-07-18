No Summer Break: More teachers spend their summers working

There are not many jobs that allow you to have the summer off– and that’s why many people think teachers are so lucky. However, for many teachers, their summers are far from relaxing.

Most of us probably imagine teachers spending their summers by the pool, chilling in a lounge chair during their 2 to 3-month summer break. New research shows this isn’t the case.

A good amount of teachers are actually working second jobs just to make ends meet. A local teacher tells KX News her summers aren’t as glamorous as people might think.

Mandan Middle School English Teacher, Ashley Gaschk says, “Would you like to be a teacher? It is really nice to have some time off in the summer. Like have you thought about doing it? Can I get you a brochure for a teaching college because you too can have this type of schedule?”

Gaschk, like many teachers, is tired of hearing how lucky they must be to have the summers off. The Mandan Middle School teacher tells me she not only works a second job during the summer but also works another job during the school year.

“I think that I am paid a living wage, but some of my financial goals, like paying down my debt, saving to buy a house, would be just kicked down the road even further, and it would be nearly impossible for me to go on vacation or travel during the summer,” says Gaschk.

According to Pew Research, 1 in 6 U.S. teachers works two jobs. And teachers under the age of 30 are more likely to have summer jobs than their older co-workers.

Gaschk says the extra money coming in isn’t just for her to have a comfortable social life either.

“I am going to be paying for my masters for the next several decades of my career. I took out student loans for those,” says Gaschk. “I was teaching … I cut back a little from my second job in order to finish the course work for my master’s degree, but I was doing all of those at the same time. “

And teachers are also spending time planning for the upcoming year.

Gaschk says, “Making sure you are ready to go if you need to have copies, making sure everything is set up, making sure your rules and expectations are clear, crossing your fingers that technology will work with you but always making sure you have a backup plan if it doesn’t.”

While some school districts in North Dakota have approved salary increases, Mandan being one of them, Gaschk tells me she doesn’t see herself quitting her second job anytime soon.

“It does feel nice as a really highly educated passionate and dedicated person to not be going backward and to feel that somewhere down the line there will be a situation where I won’t have to work two jobs and worry about picking up shifts to go on vacation.

The Mandan school board approved a $17-hundred increase in pay for teachers this upcoming school year and an $800 increase the following year. Bismarck teachers will also see a salary increase this year.