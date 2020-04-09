North Dakota Adapts to Life at Home

For likely the first time ever, every single North Dakota family is simultaneously adapting to a new normal.

This looks different for every household. KX News took a virtual tour of a couple of families’ homes today to find out how they’re adjusting.

“We’re getting tired of each other!” laughed Bismarck parent Gary Grinaker as we began the video chat.

For the Grinaker family, things are busier than ever.

“For me it’s made it more busy because I’m looking at him, trying to keep him on track. He’s doing a good job so far,” Gary’s wife Rhonda Grinaker said looking at her son.

Rhonda and Gary are retired at home, and now, so does their 12-year-old son, Grayson Grinaker, who’s got a good handle on his new daily online assignments.

“I miss my teachers and the rest of the students,” shared the Wachter Middle School sixth-grader.

Other than getting his schooling done, Grayson is learning all sorts of life skills from his parents. So far, he’s learned how to bake kuchen, do his own laundry and even replace a toilet valve.

Gary says he’s loving having Grayson’s company during the day, especially when they all get to watch the morning news together.

“Part of the problem of real life is you never get around to teaching your children life skills, so this has been the perfect opportunity to teach him life skills: how to cook, how to do laundry, how to fix a toilet, how to put in a light switch…things you’d never think of doing on a day-to-day basis,” Gary shared.

Over in the Schlinger household…

“Right now, my daughter’s actually doing a virtual ballet class,” Jennifer Schlinger showed us over a FaceTime call.

Her daughter, 14-year-old Ella Schlinger prefers staying home for school.

“You can set your own schedule, so then you don’t have to wake up at the crack of dawn and get ready to go to school. You can just be in your pajamas,” shared the Horizon Middle School eighth-grader.

Ella’s brother, 12-year-old Nicholas, is in his room working on a science project, coding games from scratch. He, on the other hand, misses going into school.

“Through the video calls…the digital video calls, it feels so close, but yet so far,” the Horizon Middle School sixth-grader added.

Grayson Grinaker has also been taking advantage of virtual extracurriculars…and he’s quite the musician.

“One of the ways to make the most of the time is to work on activities you wouldn’t normally work on together. We both grew up on farms, so we were used to working with our parents, and you don’t do that in town. So whatever your normal daily activities are, just involved the kids in that,” Gary Grinaker shared.

“This is a really scary and odd time and very uncharted waters, but just trying to see the small positive things that we can,” Jennifer Schlinger encouraged.

Both families say they’re still working on nailing down a daily routine. But all in all, the Grinakers and the Schlingers are happy with how smooth the transition has been.