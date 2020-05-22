North Dakota candidates get resourceful to reach YOU during pandemic

Election day is just around the corner. However, COVID-19 has forced candidates to get creative when it comes to campaigning this year.

In-person contact and interaction are some of the best ways to get people to vote for you, but that’s been almost impossible for people running for office this year.



I spoke with some candidates who’ve had to get inventive with their campaigns.

Bismarck School Board Candidate Sargianna Wutzke says, “I would say 3 hours a day. I phone call every day generally just to talk to people generally about what priorities are for me.”

This will be Sargianna Wutzke’s first time running for office. She spends most of her free time doing what she can to reach out to voters, but she never imagined having to do it through a pandemic.

Wutzke says, “What I was planning on doing was a lot of door-knocking because I believe an election is very personable and it would be the best for me to talk to people.”

But it’s hard to be personable when you have to stay 6 feet apart, so Wutzke and other candidates had to question their next steps.

Bismarck City Commission Candidate Brandi Jude says, “Can we take an opportunity to take and find new innovative ways in a situation that seems almost impossible?”

This will be Brandi Jude’s second time running for office, which she came in prepared for… until COVID-19 hit.

Jude says, “I had gotten together a team and we did some strategy planning, what sort of budget did we need, project timelines and things like that, but once Covid-19 hit that all got tossed up in the air.”

So what have they done to make up for the lack of in-person interaction? Well they tell KX News it’s all about using technology to your advantage.

“So instead of inviting people to my homes, I’m inviting them to zoom meetings and telling them lets all order this certain type of cheese or this certain type of beverage and discuss the issues we see happening,” says Jude.

Wutzke adds, “I’ve done a lot of things on social media. I do a Facebook lives every Sunday– and call it ‘Sunday’s with Sargianna.'”

They’re still using traditional ways to get voter’s attention, such as reaching out to them by mail or putting up signs, but they say its all about working with what you have now.

Jude says, “When situations come up that aren’t planned we have to step up and answer that call to duty to service.”

You can mail in your ballots or drop off them off by June 9th.