North Dakota family gives a forever home to foster children

According to Children Rights dot Org, on any given day, there are nearly 443,000 children in foster care in the US.

For the past 10 years, Angela Miller has made good use of the foster care system, opening her home up to children in need of a safe space.

“When we got here we received a flyer in the mail for fostering here in Minot, and at the time we didn’t now if our hearts could be open to that.” says Angie Miller

Like most, despite her and her husbands good intentions, they admit they had some fears about being foster parents.

“We ended up going to pride training for a weekend to just go and learn and hear all about the foster program and by the first night we were in tears.” she says.

Angie says most people don’t even realize they would be good foster parents, until they do the research.

She adds, “So many times i hear the comment back, I just, I would love to foster but I don’t know if i handle that child leaving our home and getting so attached.”

Rebecca from Ward County Social Services says fear is a normal reaction, but sometimes the fears or lack of education can stop children from finding their forever homes. She says it all starts with a simple step.

“There’s an orientation process, inquiry orientations process which includes paperwork, background check, fingerprints. ” says Rebecca McCarty.

Angie says the process maybe scary, but it’s all worth it in the end.



